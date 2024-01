WGN’s Sean Lewis interviews EcoShip Chicago Founder and CEO Aleksandra Plewa and CFO Peter Proctor. EcoShip is a non-profit that collects gently-used shipping materials from Chicagoland communities and distributes them to local businesses, providing shipping solutions that promote both savings and sustainability.

For more information and donation information, visit ecoship.org, check out EcoShip’s Facebook page or follow EcoShip on Instagram at Ecoship_Chicago.