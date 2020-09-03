Jane Byrne Interchange project update: IB Eisenhower ramp to OB Kennedy open

CHICAGO— A new ramp from EB I-290 (Eisenhower) to NB 90/94 (Kennedy) opened Thursday after a three-month closure.
The ramp opened about a month earlier than expected.
The work is part of the larger Jane Byrne Interchange Project that started in late 2013. It was originally scheduled to be complete in the Summer of 2018, but the completion date was pushed back to 2022.
- Here are more updates on the project as a whole:
- EB I-290 to SB 90/94 (Dan Ryan) reduced to one lane through 2022.
- WB Ida B Wells to NB 90/94 (OB Kennedy) CLOSED this winter, expected to open the week of 9/14
- WB Ida B Wells to SB 90/94 (OB Dan Ryan) CLOSED, expected to open late November
- I-55 ramps to NB 90/94 (IB Dan Ryan) down to 1 lane through late summer 2021
- NB 90/94 (IB Dan Ryan) to WB I-290 (Eisenhower) down to 1 lane through mid to late September.
- Jackson and Adams bridges over the Kennedy are currently CLOSED for reconstruction. They will reopen in 2022. IDOT has completed work at the following bridges: Taylor, Morgan, Van Buren, two at Peoria, Halsted and Harrison