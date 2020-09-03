Jane Byrne Interchange project update: IB Eisenhower ramp to OB Kennedy open

MARKHAM, Ill. — A 21-year-old has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his grandparents in Markham.

Romel Tyson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of his grandparents. Gabriel Tyson, 66, and his ex-wife Carmella Tyson, 65, were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sawyer Avenue near 166th Street on Monday. Police found the couple after conducting a wellness check.