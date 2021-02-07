Off-duty East Chicago police officer among 2 shot during confrontation

CHICAGO — An off-duty East Chicago police officer is in critical condition after being shot during a confrontation Sunday night. A person of interest is in custody.

Deputies in Lake County say the incident occurred in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago around 8 p.m. According to police, the officer and another person sustained gunshot wounds.

“A second civilian who was across the street at the time was also injured,” deputies said.

In addition to the officer, the wounded man is hospitalized with critical injuries.

