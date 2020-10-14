Early voting opens in all 50 wards across Chicago

CHICAGO — Early voting sites open Wednesday in all 50 wards in Chicago.

The Loop Super Site polling location, 191 N. Clark St., opened last Thursday.

Pandemic safety rules will be in effect and voters need to wear face masks and stand six-feet apart in line.

The Board of Elections is following all CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, spreading out poll booths, and providing masks for those who arrive without one.

For the first time this year, there will be polling places at Union Station and all suburban courthouses. Even on Election Day, you can cast your ballot there regardless of your assigned polling place.

If you are voting by mail and do not feel comfortable mailing your ballot, there will be secure ballot drop boxes at early voting locations.