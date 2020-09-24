Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois

CHICAGO — Early in-person voting for the November election starts Thursday in Illinois, with the exception of Cook County and Chicago.

Polls open at select locations across the state starting at 8 a.m.

Early voting in Cook County begins at a few locations on Oct. 7 and will expand on Oct. 19.

In Chicago, early voting will start Oct. 1 at the city’s Loop supersite. Ward polling sites open on Oct. 14.

Election authorities will also start sending out mail ballots to those who have requested one starting Thursday.

Secured mail-in ballot drop boxes will be setup at multiple locations for those who want to drop them off, rather than use the postal service.

Close to two million voters have requested a ballot.