Early voting begins Thursday at Loop Super Site

CHICAGO — Early voting gets underway in Chicago Thursday morning at the downtown Super Site.

The Chicago Election Board says they are ready for a huge turnout due to the interest in the presidential race, as well as being prepared to keep voters safe.

The Loop Super Site polling location, 191 N. Clark Street, opens at 8:30 a.m. Election officials are encouraging everyone to vote early or by mail.

In addition to the safety precautions taken, everyone who chooses to vote in-person will need to wear a mask. If you don’t have one with you, a mask will be provided by an election judge.

The Board of Elections chairperson also says they have had a record number of people wanting to be election judges, but they still need a few thousand more.

Early voting expands to the wards on Oct. 14. For suburban Cook County voters can cast their ballots starting on Oct. 7, and early voting expands on Oct. 19.

For the first time this year, there will be polling places at Union Station and all suburban courthouses. Even on Election Day, you can cast your ballot there regardless of your assigned polling place.

If you are voting by mail and do not feel comfortable mailing your ballot, there will be secure ballot drop boxes at early voting locations.