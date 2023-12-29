CHICAGO — A crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway involving multiple squad cars early Friday morning resulted in two people, including a State Trooper, being transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Illinois State Police, preliminary information indicates that an ISP squad car rear-ended a passenger vehicle in an Interstate 94 southbound lane near 95th St. in Cook County. Both vehicles became disabled in the lane of traffic.

Another ISP squad car and a Chicago Police Department squad car activated their emergency lights and stopped behind the first crash to alert motorists. The trooper and the driver of the passenger vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reports ISP.

However, shortly after, ISP says a passenger vehicle failed to move over for the initial crash and emergency vehicles and struck the rear of the CPD squad car, pushing it forward into the rear of the assisting ISP squad car. The squad cars were unoccupied at the time of the second crash.

There is no additional information at this time.