DuSable Museum reopens, welcoming crowds for Juneteenth

CHICAGO — The DuSable Museum of African-American History reopened Saturday, welcoming crowds for Juneteenth and the first official weekend of summer.

The newest national holiday was celebrated in this forum Saturday, taking on deeper meaning as the museum opened its doors for the first time in over a year.

“The DuSable is back, we are here and we’re ready for the next 60 years,” museum President Perri Irmer said.

It was 60 years ago when the museum opened its doors for the first time, slowly growing its collection as a place for education and reflection.

“Together, we can reflect that freedom is only the first step toward racial justice,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

Unveiled in the shadow of the museum was the Blank Slate monument, serving as a tribute to the evolution of the Black experience in America.

“It’s this museum that will chronicle as we go forward working toward the freedoms that were promised so long ago,” 3rd district Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry said.

The museum has struggled over the years, but leaders have vowed to support its mission as the museum has reopened.

“It’s one of the crown jewels of our museums,” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

A strength shown over generations remains working toward the future.