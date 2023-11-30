CHICAGO — There are just hours left until Chicago’s winter parking ban goes into effect, but what does that exactly mean for street parking in the City?

“Starting at 3 a.m., tow trucks will be lining up to move cars parked along 107 miles of some of the city’s busiest streets,” said Cole Stallard, commission for the City’s Department of Streets and Sanitation.

From Dec. 1 until April 1, there is no parking allowed from 3-7 a.m. on streets that display the signs below:

A map of the 107 miles of streets affected by the winter parking ban can be found at the end of this article.

According to Stallard, 242 cars were towed on Dec. 1 last year when the winter parking ban went into effect last year.

“I look down my window, don’t see my car down there,” said one Chicagoan who was among the 242 towed on Dec. 1 last year. “I look down the street and see just a bunch of tow trucks. So I sprint down and I’m like telling this guy, ‘I’ll give you cash, just give me my car back!’ and he was like, ‘you got to talk to the big guy at the tow yard.'”

The error comes with a steep price tag — a $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $25 for each day the City stores a vehicle they tow.

For some, there’s poetry in the pain. Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner tweeted a haiku commemorating the annual event for Chicago motorists.

“Dude, where is my car? Lower lower Wacker Drive. Snow tow starts tonight,” the post reads.