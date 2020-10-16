Drone photographer looking for Chicago couple captured in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A drone photographer is asking the public’s help locating a couple he captured amid Thursday’s sunset in Lincoln Park.

Antoine Tissier, a French drone photographer living in Lakeview, knew there was a good chance of an unbelievable sunset Thursday evening. So, he gathered his camera after work and headed to Lincoln Park.

At around 5:50 p.m. near the Ulysses S. Grant Monument, he noticed a couple was with a photographer, likely taking engagement photos.

Knowing he captured the moment from hundreds of feet above, Tissier landed the drone, but it was too late.

“When I landed the drone, they were in a rush and already left,” Tissier said.

Now, he’s hoping someone knows the couple so he can give them the picture.

If you know the couple, you can send Tissier an email here or contact him on Instagram.