Drivers say construction on the Kennedy causing a flurry of flat tires on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Motorists say an ongoing resurfacing project on the Kennedy Expressway led to major headaches and multiple flat tires on the Northwest Side Sunday night.

Joe Mariola and his wife were driving inbound on I-90 around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when he said he could hear the air flying out of his tire and decided to pull over near Nagle Avenue to fix a flat alongside the busy expressway.

As he changed his own tire, Mariola said he saw 10-15 other cars pull over to fix flat tires of their own.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, a contractor was filling potholes and preparing a nearby strip of the interstate nearby to be repaved. On Monday, the surface of the interstate in the area remains noticeably uneven.

IDOT said the contractor will be on site again Monday night to finish the repairs, and the area will start being repaved Tuesday night from Harlem Avenue east to Foster Avenue.

Anyone who suspects construction caused damage to their vehicle can contact IDOT.