CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 77-year-old woman on the Magnificient Mile.

Police say a Kia Sportage, model years between 2010 and 2015, struck a woman on Friday, June 3, outside the Grand Lux Café. The vehicle had range tape on the windshield.

The vehicle struck the woman in the crosswalk.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.