Semi driver dies after 2-semi crash on NB I-294

CHICAGO — A semi truck driver has died following a crash involving another semi on the Tri-State Tollway.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-294 near 87th Street. One semi driver had to be extricated.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries, and was later prounced dead.

Traffic that has been stuck behind the crash gets by in the left lane. All traffic south of 95th St is still being diverted off the tollway there.

Major delays persist on northbound I-294 approaching the crash scene. Traffic that has been stuck behind the crash gets by in the left lane.

All traffic south of 95th Street is still being diverted off the tollway.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.