CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday.

Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property.

Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped the vehicles, the majority of which were parked and unattended.

Police have released no other details at this time.