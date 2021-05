A driver was killed after a fiery crash on Interstate 294 in the southwest suburbs Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-294 near Buckley Road, when a driver hit a maintenance vehicle.

The car was engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounded dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The driver of the maintenance truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.