CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a fatal accident on the Kennedy Expressway Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident involving two vehicles happened around 1:45 a.m. on northbound I-90 near Cumberland Avenue.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of one vehicle went through a construction lane closure and hit a parked, unoccupied construction truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple lanes of the expressway were shut down at Cumberland for about five hours for an investigation and clean-up. All lanes are now back open to traffic.

There is no further information available at this time.