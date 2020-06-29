Driver in custody after 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are holding a suspected hit-and-run driver who killed a 13-year-old boy in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of S. Lawndale.

According to police, the boy was riding his bicycle southbound on Lawndale and in the bike lane when a Ford van struck him. The driver of the Ford did not stop and fled the scene.

The boy was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified by the medical examiner as Isaac Martinez.

The male driver was placed into custody in the 3600 Block of W. 85th Place after officers were able to locate him from surveillance footage of his vehicle.

Charges are currently pending. Area One detectives are investigating.