CHICAGO — One person is injured after an SUV crashed into a home on the Northwest Side early Sunday morning. All least six people were displaced as a result of the collision.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of N. Austin just after 2 a.m. The driver was traveling north on the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the home.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.