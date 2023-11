CHICAGO — Police are searching for a driver who sideswiped a police officer after fleeing a traffic stop on the South Side overnight, police said.

According to police, officers were conducting a traffic stop near the 10800 block of South Vincennes Street around 1:14 a.m. when the driver sideswiped an officer as he was exiting the car.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in good condition and no other injuries reported.

The driver fled and there is no one in custody.