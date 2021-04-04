Driver ejected in 3-car crash on South Side, 2 others injured

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman was ejected from her car in a three-car collision in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was traveling with a 34-year-old man in a black Chevy Malibu northbound near the 300 block of East 103rd Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver of the Malibu failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a blue Dodge Charger which had the right of way.

A silver Kia Forte, occupied by a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman also heading eastbound was unable to stop in time, striking both of the vehicles that had collided.

The 25-year-old woman was listed in good condition before transport to University of Chicago Hospital. The 24-year-old woman refused treatment at the scene.

The 31-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. She was suspected to have internal injuries.

The 34-year-old man was listed in critical condition before being transported to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene on foot following the accident.

The crash is under investigation and there are currently no citations pending.