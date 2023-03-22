CHICAGO — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a driver to crash into a tree on the city’s Northwest Side.

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Central. Police said a 23-year-old man was driving a Ford SUV and traveling northbound on Central, when he lost control and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old male passenger was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

A third man, who was also a passenger, was not injured.