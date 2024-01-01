CHICAGO — Emergency crews were called to the scene after a driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree near the ice rink in Millennium Park in the Loop on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue just after 1:10 p.m.

According to police, the driver, a 66-year-old man, attempted to make a U-turn in the area when he struck a curb, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a tree near the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at the park.

Authorities say three people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

No citations were issued and no other injuries were reported, police say.