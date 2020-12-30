Drive-in NYE event at Bridgeview one of several COVID-friendly Chicago area events

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — An outdoor, COVID-friendly New Year’s Eve bash hosted by Chicago DJ Julian ‘Jumpin’ Perez is one of several events, many of them virtual, celebrating the New Year in a way that seemed unprecedented just a year ago.

“It’s madness out here…Yesterday we had some snow falling, woke up to five to six inches out here, crews have been here since 6 a.m. removing all the snow,” event director George Herrera said.

Cars will be allowed to park at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for a live concert that will also stream online.

“It’s kind of a back to the ’90’s type of event,” Perez said.

Perez laid the foundations for the idea back in March, when he began a live stream house party every Saturday night as the COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Over the summer, Perez took his show outdoors, with two drive-in concerts, including one preceding Halloween.

While Perez’s NYE event is among the more extravagant, other COVID-friendly events will be taking place throughout the area.

There is a comedy show at Zanies New Year’s Zeve hosted by Calvin Evans in Rosemont, with two live streams at 8:00 and 10:30 for $10 each.

Chicago Scene will also hold a virtual New Year’s Eve at the Drake hotel, featuring DJ Jem and Sye Young.

To-go dinner packages are also available from Gibson’s and Tavern on Rush.

As for the Bridgeview show, gates open at 7:00, with the show beginning at 8:00 with fireworks at midnight.

The event is $85 per car and $35 to stream the event live online. Tickets can be purchased here.