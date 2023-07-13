CHICAGO — The Driehaus Foundation is giving $1 million to underserved neighborhoods on the West and South Side.

The grant will be given to Landmarks Illinois to help fund their program that provides low interest loans to spark reinvestment in particularly under-resourced communities.

Landmarks Illinois will be allowed to give out larger loans. Repaid loans will replenish the fund and be redeoloyed for new projects.

A Driehaus Foundation spokesperson said in a statement:

“Rehabilitation and reuse of historic buildings can be challenging for many reasons but lack of funding is often the most frequent obstacle for preservation project.”

Landmarks Illinois made its first loan last year to the Greater Chatham Initiative (GCI) to fund storefront repairs to a historic building at 735 East 79th Street to support GCI in inspiring investment on the block.

GCI used the building for its “Artists on the 9” program, creating a work and gallery space for local artists.