‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ gets 90 days in jail for contempt charge

CHICAGO – The man known as Chicago’s “Dreadhead Cowboy” was charged with contempt of court Tuesday and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Activist Adam Hollingsworth appeared in a Cook County courtroom on Nov. 30, representing himself against animal cruelty charges. The case stemmed from his horseback ride on the Dan Ryan expressway last year.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cook County judge ordered Hollingsworth to return a flash drive given to him by prosecutors.

When asked where the flash drive was, Hollingsworth claimed his dog chewed it up.

Hollingsworth then accused prosecutors of withholding evidence.

Shortly thereafter, a back-and-forth between Hollingsworth and the judge ensued. After once more talking over the judge, Hollingsworth was held in contempt and order to be placed into custody.

The contempt order obtained by WGN News shows that Hollingsworth also repeatedly interrupted the judge.

The next hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 21.