‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ appears in court Wednesday on charges of felony animal cruelty

CHICAGO — The man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” appeared in court Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty, among other crimes, following his protest on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Adam Hollingsworth, 33, is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and reckless conduct charges. Prosecutors claim the horse may need to be euthanized.

Hollingsworth’s attorney, Jonathan Feldman, did most of the talking Wednesday morning and, through the media, asked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to consider deferred prosecution for his client.

Feldman also asked Actor Mr. T to reach out to help, and once again called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stand by Hollingsworth, her one-time “census outreach cowboy.”

Lightfoot has since tried to distance herself from Hollingsworth, calling his protest a stunt.

Hollingsworth rode Nunu on the Dan Ryan Expressway to raise awareness to the violence that is impacting kids in Chicago. He was arrested shortly after authorities pushed him off the expressway.

Nunu was bleeding from the left hoof and had an injury on the right hoof, apparently from being ridden on pavement without shoes, according to a Chicago police report, which also noted the horse had “significant saddle sores” and was exhausted by the ride.

However, the injury is something Hollingsworth’s attorney hasn’t conceded to. Hollingsworth says he has no regrets about the ride and would do it again.

“To be painted as a monster. Everybody knows my heart, and how I feel about my animals, my horses. For Lori Lightfoot to turn her back on me, but I’m the same person she called upon because she was pleased for what I was doing for the community. And she just turned her back on me”, Hollingsworth said.

Nunu is reportedly doing very well, however neither Hollingsworth or his attorney have been able to see the horse since his arrest.

Hollingsworth is scheduled back in court at the end of October.



