‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ among 5 charged in incident that shutdown portion of Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — Police have charged five people in the incident that shut down a portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police responded to the southbound Dan Ryan at 55th Street Thursday around 2:30 p.m. after several calls reporting people walking on the interstate.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a small group of people and vehicle blocking the local lanes.

State police said an officer detained 34-year-old Adam Hollingsworth, also known as Chicago’s Dreadhead Cowboy. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and was released on bond with a future court date, police said.

Hollingsworth posted to his social media account that he was among the group and it was a gun violence protest.

50-year-old Tyrone Muhammed, 42-year-old Gregory Sherman, 41-year-old Victoria Herring and 45-year-old Ralph Edwards were also arrested, according to state police.

Sherman was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Muhammed was charged with battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct and disobeying a peace officer. He remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Edwards was charged with reckless conduct, criminal trespass to state land causing intentional delay to transit, disobeying a peace officer, obstruction of traffic by a person, pedestrian on a controlled access highway and driving while license suspended. He was released on bond with a future court date.

Herring was charged with reckless conduct, criminal trespass to state land causing intentional delay to transit, disobeying a peace officer, obstruction of traffic by a person and pedestrian on a controlled access highway. Herring was released on bond with a future court date.

Last fall, Hollingworth was arrested after he rode a horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway to raise awareness to the violence that is impacting kids in Chicago. He was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and reckless conduct charges.