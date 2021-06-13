‘Drag March for Change’ held in Lakeview Sunday

CHICAGO — The 2021 “Drag March for Change” had an expanded message from last summer — one that included equality for all races.

A colorful community took over Northalsted Sunday, as Black drag performers and transgender residents led the march. It started around 12:30 p.m. and took place northbound on Halsted from Belmont

“When I show up and there’s so many people to help, it really gives me hope that we can really get something done this time,” organizer Jo Mama said.

Last year, the march demanded racial equality for Black people and now they’re taking it a step further.

“We’re taking literal steps into the future from that this march and kind of expanding upon it,” said Jo Mama.

Hundreds of people took part in the march to spread the expanded message of equality for all.

“I just want to make sure that the message that we support not only Black lives in the community, but also just every single voice in the community,” said participant Bryan Nolte.

Organizers are also demanding city leaders reduce CPD’s budget and redirect 75% of its budget to social services and community programs.

Several people spoke that there has been progress in the LGBTQ-plus community, but said they’re not done yet.

“Every marginalized group of people, every minority group, we need to stand together,” said participant Peter Ruger. “We need to support one another, we need to love one another and that’s what we need to do right now.”