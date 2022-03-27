CHICAGO — With fierce waves and a wind chill in the low teens, foster families for pets took a plunge into Lake Michigan to raise funds for ‘Alive Rescue.’

The plunge was the 13th time the event took place on the lakefront, benefiting the organization that has rescued over 1,800 dogs, cats and rabbits since 2008.

For this year’s event, 25 brave souls got in and out of the lake on the shivering Sunday morning.

More than $13,000 has been raised this year, enough to rescue another 200 animals.