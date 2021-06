CHICAGO — Free vaccines were administered to dads for Father’s Day in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

The West Side health community celebrated fathers by administering 100 doses on 75th street in Chatham.

The free clinic was in partnership with “Black Men Heal” to help Black fathers take better care of their mental and physical health.

The first 75 dads who showed up also got a free cupcake from Brown Sugar Bakery and a free tasting from A&S Beverages, Wine and Spirits.