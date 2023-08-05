CHICAGO — Dozens of daredevils met Saturday in downtown Chicago to take a big leap off a tall building to raise money for a good cause.

The day began on the ground floor of the Hyatt Regency for Over the Edge.

It’s a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

80 people raised at least $1,500 before rappelling down the downtown hotel’s west tower.

Make-A-Wish has been granting the wishes of critically ill children nation-wide for more than four decades.

It’s making wishes of 710 Illinois children come true this year.

Elizabeth Stotz rappelled for the first time in honor of her brother who was a Make-A-Wish kid.

John Stotz suffered from DIPG, a type of brain tumor.

He died in January at nine.

The event helped raised more than $200,000.