Downtown streets blocked off Saturday night following disturbance

CHICAGO — Several downtown intersections were blocked off Saturday night following a disturbance near Millennium Park, according to police.

Police said that young people were gathering near Millennium Park last night and were “sometimes raucous” before peacefully dispersing.

The officers responded after calls of fights breaking out on Michigan Avenue across from Millennium Park.

Traffic was rerouted at the following intersections, according to police:

Washington and Michigan

Wacker and Michigan

Monroe and Columbus

Randolph and Michigan

Columbus and Jackson

Michigan and Madison