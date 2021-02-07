Downers Grove Public Library welcomes visitors for first time in months

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — As public libraries reopen, picking up books curbside is no longer a necessity.

While children’s play areas and gathering areas remain closed, visitors can now walk through the Downers Grove Public Library for the first time since November.

In the time since, library staff has remained busy, organizing items for pickup while the building was closed to the public.

“We have STEM kits, we have art kits, DVD’s, books that people take home with them,” Librarian Jen Ryjewski said.

Visitors can check out books and games in person, including books written in numerous different languages. Among other resources are paper copies of tax forms and signups to use computers.

For those in the library, having people inside and using the resources makes all of the difference.

“Having people here again was just so wonderful,” librarian Joy Matteson said.