Dove’s Luncheonette: A cozy corner in the heart of Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Chicago’s restaurants are closely woven into the fabric of the city.

Known for having one of city’s largest mezcal menus, Dove’s Luncheonette in the heart of Wicker Park has served up TexMex comfort food since 2014.

The retro diner draws its inspiration from the bygone days of the ’60s and ’70s.

Terry Alexander of Dove’s Luncheonette

“Dove’s is a 41-seat TexMex diner. All we have are barstools or stools that are [bolted] in the floor,” Terry Alexander, who is partner with One Off Hospitality Group, said. “One of the most unique things is the physical design. We made everything rough looking. We didn’t polish anything.”



WGN photojournalist Kevin Doellman takes you there.