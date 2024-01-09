CHICAGO — We may be in the middle of a cold, snowy week of a Chicago winter, but it’s never too early to dream about the splendors of a Chicago summer, because it’ll be here before you know it.

In that regard, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced Tuesday this year’s dates for some of the city’s top summertime traditions.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Millennium Park, a top attraction in the Midwest and among the top 10 most-visited sites in the country, according to a news release from the city. All summer, Millennium Park will be bustling with free cultural events, including a special Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration from July 18–21.

Millennium Park during its opening in 2004. (Terry Evans)

Scheduled to take place almost exactly 20 years since the park’s official opening on July 16, 2004, the four-day celebration will include activities for families and youth, workouts, new public art and dance performances and concerts featuring headliners to be announced, presented by DCASE with the Grant Park Music Festival and others.

Details will be shared in the coming months, according to the city.

“Forever free and open for Chicagoans and visitors alike, Millennium Park is where we showcase the best of our city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as artistry from around the world,” Mayor Johnson said in the release. “From Crown Fountain to the iconic Cloud Gate, you’ll find the faces and the soul of Chicago reflected there in the park’s peerless art, architecture and cultural events.

“I look forward to celebrating #SummertimeChi, both downtown and in diverse communities across our great city.”

Returning in 2024 is the Millennium Park Residency Program, which is made possible by support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation and will provide five to-be-announced cultural organizations with the resources and platform to showcase their work on the park’s global stage.

SummerDance in Millennium Park. (Walter S. Mitchell/City of Chicago)

The park’s 20th anniversary season of free programming will also include the Summer Film Series, the Summer Music Series and Summer Workouts.

Additionally, this summer also welcomes the return of the city’s annual music festivals and special events, including the Chicago Gospel Music Festival (June 1), Chicago Blues Festival (June 6–9) and Chicago Jazz Festival (Aug. 29–Sept. 1) at Millennium Park and citywide. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of House Music, a genre born in Chicago, the Chicago House Music Festival is scheduled for June 2 in Millennium Park.

The Chicago Gospel Music Festival is scheduled for June 1. (Walter S. Mitchell/City of Chicago)

And once again, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the annual Chicago Air and Water Show, from Aug. 10-11 this year, bringing thousands of locals and tourists to Chicago’s lakefront. That’s a weekend earlier than usual, because the Democratic National Convention will be held in the city from Aug. 19-22.

The Air and Water Show is scheduled for Aug. 10-11 this summer. That’s a weekend earlier than normal since the Democratic National Convention is scheduled in the city from Aug. 19-22. (Patrick Pyszka/City of Chicago)

Near the end of the summer, Taste of Chicago from Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park will again showcase the city’s diverse culinary offerings, along with free concerts and family programming, and three Taste of Chicago neighborhood events throughout the summer.

Additionally, the Grant Park Music Festival, presented by the Grant Park Orchestral Association with support from the Chicago Park District and DCASE, will be held Wednesdays, Fridays and most Saturdays from June 12–Aug. 17 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. More details on that are available at grantparkmusicfestival.com.

“Millennium Park offers a diverse lineup of music, movies and more — at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and across the Park,” DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey said in the release. “From festivals celebrating the music born in Chicago, to classical, pop, and rock concerts, and from electrifying dance performances to workouts on the Great Lawn, there’s something for just about everyone this summer.

“Best of all, it’s always free. DCASE is proud to support creatives and expand access to the arts throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods.”

Taste of Chicago is scheduled for Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park. (Patrick Pyszka/City of Chicago)

Following are DCASE-produced spring and summer festival and event dates. Information is subject to change.

2024 spring/summer festival and special event dates

Chicago Farmers Markets (citywide, including Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.): May – October, ChicagoFarmersMarkets.us

(citywide, including Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.): May – October, Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, May – October, MaxwellStreetMarket.us

(800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, May – October, Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 25, Chicago.gov/DCASE

(Daley Plaza and State Street): Saturday, May 25, Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 18 – August 31, MillenniumPark.org

(Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 18 – August 31, Chicago Gospel Music Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Saturday, June 1, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Saturday, June 1, and Chicago House Music Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion), Sunday, June 2; Chicago House Music Conference to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, May 31, ChicagoHouseMusicFestival.us

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion), Sunday, June 2; to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, May 31, Millennium Park Residency Program (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) : Five Chicago cultural organizations (to be announced) will be granted the resources and platform to showcase their work throughout the summer; made possible by the generous support of the Millennium Park Foundation and Pritzker Foundation.

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion) Five Chicago cultural organizations (to be announced) will be granted the resources and platform to showcase their work throughout the summer; made possible by the generous support of the Millennium Park Foundation and Pritzker Foundation. Chicago Blues Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Thursday – Sunday, June 6–9, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoBluesFestival.us

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Thursday – Sunday, June 6–9, and Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, July 1 – August 8, MillenniumPark.org

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays & Thursdays, July 1 – August 8, Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 9 – August 27, MillenniumPark.org

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 9 – August 27, Chicago SummerDance (citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park): select dates TBA, June – September, ChicagoSummerDance.org

(citywide including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events, programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park): select dates TBA, June – September, Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Thursday – Sunday, July 18–21, MillenniumPark.org

(Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park): Thursday – Sunday, July 18–21, Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront): Saturday – Sunday, August 10 & 11; rehearsal runs on Friday, August 9, ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us

(North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront): Saturday – Sunday, August 10 & 11; rehearsal runs on Friday, August 9, Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide including Millennium Park): Thursday – Sunday, August 29 – September 1, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us

(citywide including Millennium Park): Thursday – Sunday, August 29 – September 1, and Taste of Chicago (Grant Park and neighborhoods): Friday – Sunday, September 6 – 8 downtown in Grant Park. Three additional neighborhood Taste events to take place throughout summer, dates/locations TBA, TasteofChicago.us

(Grant Park and neighborhoods): Friday – Sunday, September 6 – 8 downtown in Grant Park. Three additional neighborhood Taste events to take place throughout summer, dates/locations TBA, World Music Festival Chicago (citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center): Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 29, WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org.

The Daley Plaza City Market. (Patrick Pyszka/City of Chicago)