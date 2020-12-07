Donations pour in for Richton Park fire victims

RICHTON PARK, Ill. — Local leaders have stepped in to help the victims of a fire in the south suburbs.

Residents from the apartment complex in the 3800 block of Canterbury Court say they’re overwhelmed by the kindness they’ve received, and thankful that none of their neighbors were killed.

The fire began at the complex around 7:45 a.m. Friday, and investigators believe it started as a kitchen fire and spread.

Two dozen apartments were heavily damaged. It took hours for 22 fire departments to put out the flames. Thirty families lost their homes.

Because of that, communities from across the south suburbs have banded together to help those residence who lost their homes.

On Monday, donations of gift cards, food and lodging through the end of this week at the Holiday Inn, located at 500 Holiday Plaza Dr. in Matteson, we’re given to these folks.

The donations are coming from neighboring communities and businesses who want to make sure these people do not fall through the cracks.

To donate to these residents, please go to: richtonpark.org