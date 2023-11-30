CHICAGO — Three cousins from Venezuela said, thanks to donations, they were able to buy bus tickets to Georgia, where they will move in with their uncle and start living out their American dream.

Carlos Betancourt, along with his cousins Jesus and Luis, are going to live with their uncle in Atlanta after receiving what they call a more than a small gift, but a blessing.

After spending a week sleeping outside of the Chicago Police Department’s 11th district police station and receiving anonymous donations with the help of a volunteer, Carlos and his cousins were able to purchase bus tickets to Atlanta.

WGN reported on Tuesday that migrants staying outside of the 11th district police station were so cold, their drinking water froze, and ice covered the inside and outside of their tents.

While Illinois lawmakers voice concerns over funding as the migrant crisis continues, the City of Chicago started a new program to house over 340 migrants in 17 local churches.

A volunteer said all the migrants have been moved from the 11th district and there are currently no plans to house anyone else at the Chicago police station moving forward.

Carlos said he came to the United States to work, with goals to help family back in Venezuela.

