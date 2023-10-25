CHICAGO — Domino’s announced Wednesday that they are giving away free pizzas as student loan repayments resume.

The company has launched a page on their website where student loan borrowers can apply for a free medium two-topping pizza.

If codes are available on that day, Domino’s will send customers an email with the free pizza code — which they can redeem on their next online carryout or delivery order placed within the next 30 days.

The promotion will last until $1 million worth of free pizza has been claimed.

Student loan payments restarted this month after the Biden administration paused them during the COVID-19 pandemic.