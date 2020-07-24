DOJ announces first federal arrests in Chicago as part of ‘Operation Legend’

CHICAGO – The Department of Justice has announced the first federal arrests related to “Operation Legend” in Chicago.

Three men have been arrested related to illegal possession of firearms or ammunition.

Darryl Collins, 30, of Dolton, faces one count of illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Darryl Phillips, 22, of Chicago, faces one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.

Romeo Holloway, 21, of Chicago, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Collins was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Chicago police for allegedly illegally possessing ammunition, which was in a loaded handgun, in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Phillips was arrested early Wednesday morning by federal and local law enforcement officers executing a search warrant in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the complaint. Officers said they discovered a semiautomatic handgun in a bedroom.

An ATF agent reviewed the gun and said it was equipped with a “switch,” which is a device to turn a semi-automatic gun into fully-automatic.

Holloway was arrested Tuesday night by federal and local law enforcement officers for illegally possessing a loaded handgun in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the complaint.

The charges are the first federal prosecutions brought under Operation Legend, a Department of Justice initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.

As part of the operation, President Trump and Attorney General William Barr directed ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and DEA to significantly increase resources into Chicago to help state and local officials fight violent crime, particularly gun offenses.

“Operation Legend has strengthened our efforts to apprehend and charge illegal gun offenders in Chicago,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch. “Under Operation Legend, we are working closer than ever with the Chicago Police Department, ATF, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to arrest and prosecute individuals engaging in violent crime in the city.”