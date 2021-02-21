Dogs and kids explore nature at Morton Arboretum

LISLE, Ill. — At Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Sunday was a great day to bundle up and explore nature after a historic cold blast hit the United States last week.

Nine miles of roads and 16 miles of trails encompass the DuPage County nature area, and it can keep anybody busy for hours.

COVID-19 restrictions have limited capacity in place, but thanks to plenty of open space, it’s a perfect atmosphere for keeping your distance.

“There’s so little to do and people are cramped inside, it’s good to get them out to nature,” Tari Marshall of Morton Arboretum said.

The children’s garden allows kids to explore nature, play in the treehouses and go on a scavenger hunt. Gnomes take care of plant and trees when they have lost their leaves in the winter.

On Sunday, dogs are able to explore the Arboretum as part of a Dog Day event that happens several times a year. Another one is scheduled for next month.

For more information, visit their website here.