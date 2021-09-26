Dogs accompany their owners for walk benefiting Geneva animal shelter

GENEVA, Ill. — A brisk walk with your pet is a great way to start your day, as dogs and their owners got going for a walk to benefit Anderson Humane in Geneva.

The shelter currently cares for over 4,000 homeless dogs and cats, shortly after merging with a wildlife center.

Anderson Humane currently has approximately 3,000 injured or orphaned wild animals to care for as well.

“We’re able to rescue, rehab and re-release animals into the wild,” Greg Mucha of Anderson Humane said.

One of their programs pairs veterans with therapy dogs, providing a life-changing experience for many who are seeking the special, unique connection animals can form with humans.

Every dog that participated in the walk received a medal and a cheer from the squad over at Geneva High School.