Investigation underway after dog shot, killed by husband of Wayne village president

WAYNE, Ill. — A dog was shot and killed by the husband of the Wayne village president on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 5N600 block of Pearson at approximately 5 p.m. for a call of shots fired with a dog involved. The Kane County Sherriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene first and conducted an initial investigation.

Police said a resident discharged a firearm, striking and killing a dog. The resident, later identified to be Hal Phipps, claimed that two dogs were on his property and aggressively blocking his path from his boat dock back to his residence.

Phipps opened fire and struck one dog, killing the animal.

The dog’s owner, Joe Petit, is devastated and looking for answers.

“The last thing I would expect is that my son was going to be killed,” Petit said.

Petit’s dog-sitter watching the dogs stated she was swimming in the river with both dogs when the neighbor began to shoot at the dogs.

“Ludwig is always by my side,” dog-sitter Kathleen Czaplewski said.

Czaplewski said she was playing with the dogs in the water when she heard four gunshots.

“I said come on Ludwig, come on Ludwig! And we were going like this and I heard ‘pop pop pop,” Czaplewski said.

Phipps admitted to shooting the dog, adding that the two dogs allegedly attacked him earlier in the summer, leading to Petit being ticketed for the incident.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Police said they are investigating the incident as neighbors have rallied together, demanding justice as Petit tries to find comfort in his other dog.

“I don’t want my son to die for nothing, I want him to pay for what he did to my son,” Petit said.

In order to avoid a conflict of interest, Wayne police said the Kane County Sherriff’s Department will take control of the investigation moving forward.

The Kane County Sherriff’s Department is currently reviewing the video footage.