Do I wear a mask here? Confusion remains after CDC eases mask requirements for those fully vaccinated

Confusion remains after the CDC announced this week vaccinated people could safely take off their masks indoors and outdoors.

Even the White House said they are still figuring out how to implement new rules

The CDC and the Biden administration faced pressure to ease mask restrictions in part to motivate people to get vaccinated. But now stores and restaurants are trying to decide how flexible to get.

Governor JB Pritzker said he will change the rules in Illinois to reflect the new guidance from the CDC. But until that formally happens a lot of places are still asking people to keep the masks on.

Trader Joe’s was first to drop the mask requirement in their stores Friday. Walmart quickly followed suit. But other places like Home Depot, Kroger and Target say they want people to keep their masks on, for now.