CHICAGO — More than a year ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, a peace agreement has been reached with union leaders.

The agreement means unions won’t strike during the convention including the set-up, the event and the tear down as long as union workers are treated well and are promised a safe work environment.

The signing ceremony held Tuesday at McCormick Place included labor leaders, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, along with Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

They all say a lot of work still needs to get done before next year’s convention.

Events will be held throughout the city, but some of the main events will be at the United Center from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

The last time Chicago hosted a National Convention was back in 1996 when Bill Clinton was running for re-election.

All of the people involved with the DNC 2024 Convention say this was the quickest a peace agreement has been reached ahead of a convention. They went as far as calling it “historic.”