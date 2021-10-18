Dixmoor residents remain without running water due to water pressure issues

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Dixmoor residents are on their third day without running water, with people stopping by the village hall for bottled water.

The issue is due to a water pressure problem due to water main breaks that have occurred in neighboring Harvey, which supplies Dixmoor with water.

Residents are seeing nothing more than a trickle of water come out of their faucets, unable to receive any answers from the village.

Residents say water pressure issues have plagued the village for the past two years, but these issues are the worst they have seen.



“You can’t flush a toilet, you can’t do dishes, laundry, shower, you know it’s ridiculous. You called off school for the kids, the whole thing has just gotten out of hand,” resident Frank Haberzetle said.

Dixmoor’s village president blames today’s problems on a water main break in Harvey.

“There was no problem on our end, we checked the meters, no problem on our end. When we checked Harvey meters, it was very little pressure coming in. At that point, we went to the pumping station, opened the door, the turbines were on fire,” Dixmoor village president Fitzgerald Roberts said.

Harvey claims its feeder line to Dixmoor is in full working order, saying that a water main break in Harvey would have no impact on the pressure in Dixmoor.

“This has been going on for two years now, all of a sudden you’re going to say it’s Harvey’s fault,” former trustee Cynthia Mossuto said.

Roberts said later Monday that a broken pipe at 144th Street and Ashland Avenue in Harvey has been repaired, with expectations that service can be restored late Monday night.

Village officials said the village is waiting for the water reservoir to fill up, at which time they hope to have operating turbines. With operational turbines, water service to Dixmoor will be restored.

There is currently a boil water order in effect.