CHICAGO — The next generation of Divvy scooters have arrived in the Windy City.

The Chicago Department of Transportation and Lyft on Wednesday introduced the new Divvy docked scooter program.

“Over the past year, Divvy stations have proven they are uniquely capable of meeting residents’ preference for scooters while eliminating sidewalk clutter downtown,” said Caroline Samponaro, VP of Transit, Bike and Scooter Policy at Lyft.

“Our new scooter is purpose-built for cities like Chicago, incorporating learnings from the previous model to make it more reliable and theft resistant, while keeping safety and the rider experience top of mind.”

The new scooters have several features that improve safety and convenience:

Docked scooters at Divvy stations offer a convenient, predictable experience for riders, and a clutter-free sidewalk for pedestrians.

New dual handbrakes offer riders more control, while turn signals allow riders to easily signal their next move to others without taking their hands off the handlebars.

The new scooter includes a vision processing system that unlocks a new standard for accuracy in sidewalk detection to promote safe scooter use.

The addition of a phone holder allows riders to navigate more safely and identify routes with low-stress bike routes, while wireless charging means your phone will not run out of battery during rides.

A larger battery provides an increased range and reduces the number of miles traveled by Divvy technicians to swap batteries by 53%.

Divvy stations in the Loop will receive the first batch of new and improved e-scooters.

In 2022, Divvy hit a record high of more than 6.3 million bike and scooter trips, over 60% higher than 2019.

Through May of this year, total shared micromobility trips in Chicago are up more than 11 percent compared to the first five months of 2022.

Last month, Divvy expanded its services to all 50 wards in Chicago – making it the largest bikeshare system by area in North America.

Divvy celebrates it’s 10th anniversary in Chicago this summer.