Divvy expands to Chicago’s Far South Side

CHICAGO — People who live on the Far South Side will now have access to Divvy bikes.

Community members and advocates have longed called on Divvy to expand the bike rental service beyond North Side neighborhoods.

On Thursday, the first of 66 Divvy stations will be installed at 83rd Street and Stewart Avenue.

With donations from Divvy owner “Lyft”, the city will also add almost 17 miles of new bike lanes from the Far South Side.

A Divvy membership costs $99 a year for unlimited rides. Discounts are available for those who qualify.