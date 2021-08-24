Disney closing all Chicago area standalone stores, including Michigan Avenue location

CHICAGO — Disney will close its Chicago-area standalone stores by mid-September.

The Michigan Avenue Disney Store is expected to close by Sept. 1.

Stores at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora and Gurnee Mills in Gurnee will close later this month, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Disney is reevaluating its retail strategy. The company has been opening more Disney stores within Target stores.

The Tribune reports that Target plans to have Disney shops in more than 160 stores by the end of the year, which is triple the number it has currently.

In March, Disney announced it would close at least 60 stores by the end of 2021.