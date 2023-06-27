CHICAGO — Vendors who still have shops inside a Discount Mall in Little Village say their businesses are suffering since some other owners were forced out.

The news comes after dozens of vendors left the mall in May after their leases expired and they lost a legal dispute with the mall owner.

The remaining vendors say their sales have dropped between 60-80% because many shoppers think the mall is closed.

Vendors say construction outside the building also gives potential customers that impression.

“We really want people to come visit us and support our small businesses,” said Discount Mall vendor Daniela China.

Some vendors were first notified in February that they had a little more than one month to pack up their shops and move out of the mall. Despite assistance from local leaders, attempts to halt the eviction were ultimately unsuccessful.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said the poor planning has caused a “tremendous decline” in the economic activity at the Discount Mall, but also businesses along 26th Street, “the main commercial quarter in the city of Chicago.”