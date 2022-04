CHICAGO — After over 100 years, Dinkel’s Bakery, a Chicago staple, will be closing for good at the end of the month.

Employees confirmed to WGN News that they were informed Tuesday of the closure.

After 101 years in Lakeview, Dinkel’s will be closing its doors on April 30th. Hear from owner Norm Dinkel on why he made the decision on @WGNNews at 6:00 pic.twitter.com/viEKOhvKGj — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) April 5, 2022

For generations, the neighborhood bakery, located at 3329 North Lincoln Avenue, has served as a home for sweet snacks.

It is a family business that survived World War, financial turmoil, social upheaval and a public health crisis.

The store will close on April 30.